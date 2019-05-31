Electric 2020 MINI Cooper SE Flexes Muscles and Tows a Boeing 777F Down a Runway

Come the end of the year, the MINI range will expand with the introduction of its first fully electric powertrain. Since not that many months are left until that time, the Brits are now in full marketing mode, and we are to expect some crazy stunts featuring the model being shown.

On Friday (May 31), MINI decided to show what the car can do by taking a heavily camouflaged SE to the Frankfurt airport and having it tug a Boeing 777F freight aircraft that weighs somewhere in the vicinity of 150 tons.



It manages to handle the task wonderfully (you can see for yourselves at the bottom of the page) and by doing so kicks off what MINI calls “the start of a number of social media videos portraying the MINI Cooper SE in an exciting and entertaining manner.”



The car will enter production in November and will mark the British brand’s entry in the electric car segment. In itslef the Cooper SE will not be more potent than other EVs out there, but it will have, of course, that MINI allure that made these cars so successful over the years.



The yet unofficial specs point to the car’s motors developing 184 HP and 270 Nm of torque. Its battery, produced by Chinese company CATL, will provide a range of up to 235 km (146 miles), perfect for trips within the city limits and just a little further.



