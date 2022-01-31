autoevolution
El Toro Loco Sweeps DC, As Tony Ochs Puts On a Show in New Jersey's Monster Jam Event

31 Jan 2022, 08:51 UTC
Apart from baseball, the Super Bowl, and the Kardashians, Americans love their trucks. One of the biggest events on their calendar is Monster Jam. Over the weekend, monster truck fans in Washington DC, Nashville, and Newark witnessed some action-packed madness from these roar emitting behemoths.
Not many car enthusiasts understand monster trucks, but there is a cult following. Monster truck competitions are actually race competitions. The only difference is these gigantic trucks don’t compete for speed but instead perform insane flips, vaults, donuts, freestyle, and plunges to earn points.

Even though the sport is slowly dying out (there are only as many stunts you can perform on a monster truck), Monster Jam events pull massive chanting crowds only comparable to ancient gladiator bouts.

Some of the best highlights of the Monster Jam Series events over the weekend took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and Capital One Arena in Washington DC.

Armando Castro of the El Toro Loco team swept the event at Capital One Arena in Washington DC, taking home the overall title. While driving the orange El Toro Loco truck, Castro dominated every challenge, including the racing event, two-wheel skills challenge, and donuts.

The El Toro Loco team is famous for their orange Monster truck donning forward-facing bull horns and is popularly known by its fans as the “raging bull.”

In Newark, part of the attraction was the nation-famous “Grave Digger”mMonster truck, Max El Toro Loco, and the 2,000 HP Raminator.

Tony Ochs of the Soldier of Fortune Black Ops team put on a show at the Prudential Center in Newark. He won the Freestyle competition with insane theatrics and an entertaining display of skills running over the boulders without tipping over and finishing with a provocative donut stunt next to the Grave Digger.

There will be more Monster truck action next weekend in Belmont Park, New York, Tampa, Florida and Rhode Island. 

