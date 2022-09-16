Einride Brings Its Electric, Digital and Autonomous Shipping Solutions to Germany

Swedish freight mobility company Einride proudly announced that it entered “Europe’s largest transportation market”, bringing with it its digital, electric, and autonomous shipping solutions.
Einride recently launched in Germany, which, according to the company’s CEO, Robert Falck, is “in the driving seat of Europe”. The Swedish commercial EV developer has already signed multiple partnerships, with appliance manufacturer Electrolux being one of those included on the list.
What Einride brings to the table are its Einride Saga mobility platform, its electric and autonomous fleets, as well as its charging and connectivity networks. As boasted by the Swedish company, digitalization, automation, and electrification help to significantly reduce not just costs, but also delivery times, and emissions. With Einride's arrival in the country, German shippers will get the chance to adopt a new, greener, and more effective generation of freight technology.
Initially, Einride plans to set up a regional office in Berlin and then gradually expand throughout the country by also building logistical hubs in the Ruhr Area and Hamburg. It will also implement a charging grid along Germany’s most important commercial routes and neighboring trade regions.
Einride already operates a fleet of heavy-duty electric trucks in Sweden and in the U.S. Regarding the latter, the company announced back in June that it received regulatory approval from the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) to operate its autonomous Pod trucks on American roads. It was a big achievement too, as it was the first time the U.S. allowed a driverless electric truck to operate on its public roads.
As far as Einride’s fleet is concerned, the Pod is not the only product in the manufacturer’s lineup. The Swedish company also has various types of electric trucks for haulage, distribution, and urban deliveries, as well as what it likes to call “the most intelligent trailer to hit the market”, a first-of-its-kind electric semi-trailer that offers a range of up to 403 miles (approximately 650 km).
