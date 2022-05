Einride Unveils "The Most Intelligent Trailer to Hit the Road", Boasts 400 Miles of Range

In this continuous battle of humanity’s fighting against climate change and its dire effects on our planet, all industries are pitching in, trying to do their part and contribute to the healing of the Earth. And given that the road freight industry is massively responsible for the global increase of CO2 emissions, it is no wonder more and more companies are working toward electrifying their fleets. And Einride is offering them its help, proposing “the most intelligent trailer to hit the road”.