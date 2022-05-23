Einride Unveils "The Most Intelligent Trailer to Hit the Road", Boasts 400 Miles of Range

More on this:

1 Towing a 7,000-lb Trailer With a Rivian R1T More Than Halves the Range, It's Great News

2 Stockman Rover Trailer Is a Tough Pocket Rocket Designed for Instant, Stress-Free Setup

3 Einride and Maersk Close a Five-Year Deal, 300 Electric Trucks Will Start Hauling Cargo

4 Autonomous Freight Technology Firm Einride Launches in the U.S.

5 Trucking Would Be More Appealing With AI, Einride Poll Reveals