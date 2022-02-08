easyJet Is Using Artificial Intelligence to Reduce Carbon Emissions Across Its Fleet

There are more ways than one to achieve the zero-emission Holy Grail in aviation, and even if some may seem less impactful, they still contribute to getting to the destination faster. Airlines know all about this, and easyJet more than some, with its extensive efforts of reducing carbon emissions, which now include an innovative feature.
easyJet can consider itself one of the pioneers of lowering carbon emissions – since 2000, it has reduced its emissions per passenger, per kilometer, by one third. And it’s only going further, with the goal of reaching net-zero flights by 2050. Throughout the decades, it has been implementing various strategies for offsetting carbon emissions for its flights, without additional costs to passengers, and it has also tried to operate its fleet as efficiently as possible.
A new feature will combine both of these advantages – the airline will adopt an eco-flying solution developed by OpenAirlines. Called SkyBreathe, this fuel management system collects and analyzes data from the company’s entire fleet, to identify the best fuel saving options. For example, data related to payload, maintenance, flight paths, weather conditions – all of these are gathered from more than 300 aircraft, plus other relevant sources, analyzed and then used to provide the best potential solutions for fuel savings.
This leads to effective operations, where various procedures while the aircraft are on the ground, or during flight, can maximize fuel efficiency, adding up to a 5% cut in carbon emissions. This way, the latest big data technology and artificial technologies are being used to help airlines reach green operations faster.
OpenAirlines has developed this eco-flying software after years of research and development, adding new modules over the past few years. It claims to be the most widely-used platform for eco-flying in the world, with over 50 airlines implementing it as a solution for lower CO2 emissions.
easyJet is also working on the development of new-generation aircraft technology, together with prestigious partners such as Rolls-Royce and Airbus. But, in the meantime, easy-to-implement solutions for fuel efficiency are enabling it to see results faster.
