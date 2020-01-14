E36 BMW M3 Gets 2020 3 Series "Nose Job", Looks Hilarious

Ladies and gentlemen drivers, I'll remind you we are approaching a turning point in BMW's recent super-sized kidney grilles saga: while the 7 Series and the X7 are already flaunting their massive noses, you can expect the upcoming 4 Series (and perhaps even the just-around-the-corner M3) to follow the same design path.
However, while the said "7" models simply look like massive machines with super-sized grilles artificially added to their front ends, things might be different with the 4er - as showcased by the BMW Concept 4 that previews the production model - the sporty two-door shape, along with the hood design elements of the show car, mean the said grilles are much better integrated.
But what if we go back in time and apply this big nose design, which comes from chief designer Adrian van Hooydonk and his team, to iconic models such as the E36 M3? Well, the Bimmer in the pair of images above comes to answer this question.
This is the obviously-modded Bimmer of Jonsibal, an aficionado who pixel work we've featured on multiple occasions. And, as the gear head explains on his Facebook page, the kidney grilles we see here come from a 2020 330i. So while these aren't as massive as those of the models mentioned in the intro, they're still a long way from the factory units of the E36 - if you'd like to see how a non-M E36 looks with the largest grilles the Bavarian carmaker currently produces, you can check out this tale from last year.
Now, let's take a bit of time to go over one of BMW's most recent statements that see the company defending the super-sized grilled design.
"This is crucial for success. BMW customers are demanding. They want to express something and are not afraid of vehicles with strong characters. They are looking for it. So, we have decided to focus even more on strong characters and bold designs," Peter Henrich, BMW's senior vice president of product management told autocar last December.
