Duchess of Cambridge Mountain Biking and Abseiling After Boat Trips and Visiting Air Base

It’s been an eventful week for the Duchess of Cambridge. After a boat trip, and visiting an air base, Kate Middleton tried abseiling, hill cycling, and other activities. 12 photos



Follwoing the summer break, Kate Middleton resumed work less than a week ago, making her first appearance after an over two months' absence. She has been highly productive and has already attended three events.



For her first one, the Duchess, who is also Honorary Air Commandant of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets, visited the Royal Air Force base, RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire. During the visit on September 15, she got a chance to look at the aircrafts and speak to the RAF’s civilian and military staff.



Six days later,



You can check out the gallery to see pictures from both events.



The Dutches of Cambridge proceeded more fun adventures. Kate showed up on the official Instagram account for Kensington Palace, saying that she was an “acting member of the Air Cadets,” after the re-opening of the RAF Air Cadets’ Windermere Training Centre in Lake District. In the video, she proved she could really keep up with everyone as she mountain biked, despite asking, “What could go wrong?” The answer to the question, we later found out, was that nothing went wrong.



The Duchess hiked and tried abseiling, and looked like she really got the hang of it. Kate seemed to be having a lot of fun during the outdoor activities, saying that everything was "very cool." Overall, it was a very busy week for Kate Middleton.







