Drones Come Together to Become Working Baby Yoda Floating Cradle

The character (improperly named Baby Yoda by fans and media) is not only the reason for all the action in the series but undoubtedly the most lovable character the Star Wars universe ever produced.Going by the name of Grogu, it moves alongside the Mandalorian in an autonomous floating cradle that serves both as a bed and as a hiding place every time things heat up. It is a cool piece of machinery that could easily be replicated in real life thanks to those annoying things we call drones.And replicated it was by a creative bunch going by the name of Hacksmith Industries . The group is currently engaged in a project that would see them replicating the Mandalorian suit and tech in its entirety. So far, they have already put together the character’s helmet, spear, blaster, and flamethrower. And now, the floating cradle that carries Grogu.The video below shows just how simple it is to put such a thing together these days, provided one has all the required gear and skills. All the shop needed was one 3D CAD design software, a 3D printer, standard drone components, and the skills to put them all together to work.The shop started by constructing an aluminum frame with mounting points for electronics. They slapped onto it a flight controller, a speed controller, and four motors to spin the propellers. Then the entire contraption was wrapped in vinyl, and a toy Baby Yoda fitted inside.As a touch of engineering skill, an AI camera was taught to recognize Stormtroopers so that the cradle closes up when they come into view.And everything works just as it should, with the built-from-scratch contraption moving around just like the CGI one does in the series. See for yourselves in the video below—if you’re not interested in the assembly part, the floating action kicks off 10 minutes in.