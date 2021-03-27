Lucasfilm and Kross Studio Unleash Ten $150K Collectable Death Star Tourbillons

What you see in the images is nothing but a newly announced result of a collaborative project between Lucasfilm and Swiss-based Kross Studio. As you may have guessed, it’s a timepiece, but to call this collector’s item just a timepiece isn’t doing it any justice.
Before you understand what it is you’re looking at, it helps to have a look at the teams responsible for such a work. About Lucasfilm, what is there to say. Responsible for an entire subculture since before I was born, we can skip the intro regarding this team.
Kross Studio, on the other hand, is a lesser-known Swiss design group that likes to work exclusively through collaborations that result in products of the highest luxury and design standards. The only other collaboration they display on their site is of a 1989 Batmobile piece. Keep your eyes open for that one soon.
When you pay for this piece, the first thing your eyes witness is a Galactic Empire Kyber crystal crate. The crate is a half-scale model of the ones used in the Rogue One movie. Each is composed of 700 parts, hand assembled, and even hand painted. It’s not just a tourbillon case, it’s a work of art. In true Rogue One spirit, this crate features nine storage units. Six capsules are destined for free storage, one for straps, one for the Death Star Tourbilon, and one final capsule for an official screen-used Kyber crystal.
As for the tourbillon, wow! Just imagine for a moment that you had one of these puppies strapped to your wrist the next time you attend a Star Wars convention. The first thing you’ll notice is the Death Star tourbillon cage standing out in the middle against matte black components. An hour and minute hand jut out from the center of the piece and seem to resemble Imperial Star Destroyers.
parts move with as little friction as possible while running under 3 Hz or 21,600 b.p.h. Overall, the power reserve will last you up to five days and is to be charged using a D-ring crown built into the case back. This case back is composed of titanium and includes four anti-reflective sapphire crystals to offer a clear view of the components.
The rest of the case is built from the same titanium, but this time includes DLC coating to make it seem as if the Death Star is just floating in the darkness of space. Over the top, a 45-mm (1.77-in) dome-shaped sapphire crystal not only allows the tourbillon to stick out of the center but puts it in clear sight of anyone looking at your wrist. Three interchangeable straps are also offered. One black and one gray, each with an imprint showcasing the surface of the Death Star, and one final Imperial Red strap with no imprint.
Two things must happen for you to own this watch. You need to be a true fan on the Star Wars universe, and of course, have the cash. I wonder if George Lucas got one of these.
Before you understand what it is you’re looking at, it helps to have a look at the teams responsible for such a work. About Lucasfilm, what is there to say. Responsible for an entire subculture since before I was born, we can skip the intro regarding this team.
Kross Studio, on the other hand, is a lesser-known Swiss design group that likes to work exclusively through collaborations that result in products of the highest luxury and design standards. The only other collaboration they display on their site is of a 1989 Batmobile piece. Keep your eyes open for that one soon.
When you pay for this piece, the first thing your eyes witness is a Galactic Empire Kyber crystal crate. The crate is a half-scale model of the ones used in the Rogue One movie. Each is composed of 700 parts, hand assembled, and even hand painted. It’s not just a tourbillon case, it’s a work of art. In true Rogue One spirit, this crate features nine storage units. Six capsules are destined for free storage, one for straps, one for the Death Star Tourbilon, and one final capsule for an official screen-used Kyber crystal.
As for the tourbillon, wow! Just imagine for a moment that you had one of these puppies strapped to your wrist the next time you attend a Star Wars convention. The first thing you’ll notice is the Death Star tourbillon cage standing out in the middle against matte black components. An hour and minute hand jut out from the center of the piece and seem to resemble Imperial Star Destroyers.
parts move with as little friction as possible while running under 3 Hz or 21,600 b.p.h. Overall, the power reserve will last you up to five days and is to be charged using a D-ring crown built into the case back. This case back is composed of titanium and includes four anti-reflective sapphire crystals to offer a clear view of the components.
The rest of the case is built from the same titanium, but this time includes DLC coating to make it seem as if the Death Star is just floating in the darkness of space. Over the top, a 45-mm (1.77-in) dome-shaped sapphire crystal not only allows the tourbillon to stick out of the center but puts it in clear sight of anyone looking at your wrist. Three interchangeable straps are also offered. One black and one gray, each with an imprint showcasing the surface of the Death Star, and one final Imperial Red strap with no imprint.
Two things must happen for you to own this watch. You need to be a true fan on the Star Wars universe, and of course, have the cash. I wonder if George Lucas got one of these.