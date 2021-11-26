DroneDek Mailbox of the Future Lands Another $50M in Funding, Will Soon Enter Production

With automated deliveries via drones, robots, and other self-driving vehicles spreading at a staggering pace, DroneDek no longer wants to rely on the traditional mailbox, porches, and driveways when it comes to receiving packages. Its smart receptacle is a state-of-the-art box meant to revolutionize deliveries, and we might see it in front of houses sooner than expected.
DroneDek is an Indianapolis-based company and its mailbox of the future bears the same name. The company seems to be on the right track to making this innovative idea come true, recently announcing on its Twitter that it landed a sweet deal to start the production of its DroneDek. More precisely, it managed to team up with Indian aerospace and defense company Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).
As it turns out, BEL is willing to invest up to $50 million in DroneDek’s project to see the smart receptacle enter production and be delivered worldwide.
According to the statement of Dan O’Toole, DroneDek founder and CEO, the new collaboration with BEL gives his company the edge and credibility it's been looking for in the marketplace, as reported by Inside Indiana Business.
The mailbox of the future will be equipped with the most advanced technology, featuring sensors, GPS and Bluetooth connectivity, a motorized sliding door, a two-way speaker system, and being secured by a fully encrypted, end-to-end opening protocol. It will be weatherproof, climate-controlled, and it will be able to wirelessly recharge drones.
Versatility is another notable quality of the DroneDek, which will be optimized to receive packages that are tethered, dropped, or delivered via autonomous vehicles. All packages will be disinfected using UVs and will also be scanned for explosives and other potential threats. Should it be necessary, the smart mailbox will be able to alert emergency services and notify the owner via the dedicated mobile app.
The DroneDek is expected to roll out in the second quarter of 2022.
As it turns out, BEL is willing to invest up to $50 million in DroneDek’s project to see the smart receptacle enter production and be delivered worldwide.
According to the statement of Dan O’Toole, DroneDek founder and CEO, the new collaboration with BEL gives his company the edge and credibility it's been looking for in the marketplace, as reported by Inside Indiana Business.
The mailbox of the future will be equipped with the most advanced technology, featuring sensors, GPS and Bluetooth connectivity, a motorized sliding door, a two-way speaker system, and being secured by a fully encrypted, end-to-end opening protocol. It will be weatherproof, climate-controlled, and it will be able to wirelessly recharge drones.
Versatility is another notable quality of the DroneDek, which will be optimized to receive packages that are tethered, dropped, or delivered via autonomous vehicles. All packages will be disinfected using UVs and will also be scanned for explosives and other potential threats. Should it be necessary, the smart mailbox will be able to alert emergency services and notify the owner via the dedicated mobile app.
The DroneDek is expected to roll out in the second quarter of 2022.