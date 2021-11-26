New Ford Fiesta ST Variant Spied, Raises More Questions Than It Answers

5 2011 Shelby GT500 Super Snake Is Ready to Unleash 800 HP and Very Low Mileage

In the meantime, the facelifted Fiesta ST can be yours from 26,290 euros (equivalent to $29,760) in Germany or 21,955 pounds ($29,380) in the United Kingdom. It seems like a lot of greenback for a supermini with a twist-beam rear suspension, but nevertheless, you have to remember that it’s a fun car that’s eager to put a smile on your face, corner after corner. The first difference that captures one’s attention is the color of the front brake calipers, a gold hue that’s not available in the configurator at the moment of reporting. Curiously enough, the rear calipers appear to be the red-painted units featured on the bone-stock model. The final piece of the puzzle comes in the guise of a sticker on the right side of the hatchback.It reads BWI Group, which stands for BeijingWest Industries. Founded in 2009 in China, this company supplies brake and suspension systems to plenty of automakers. OEM products include the MagneRide active dampers that you’ll find in the Mustang Mach 1 and the Shelby GT500.The large-diameter front brake rotors and the slots are intriguing as well. As it stands, Ford may be going down two routes: a performance package or a special edition of the Fiesta ST. We also have to remember that M-Sport is bidding farewell to the WRC-prepped Fiesta in favor of a Puma-based hybrid rally car for the 2022 season of the World Rally Championship. A special edition would be opportune for the Blue Oval as M-Sport prepares to switch to a new car developed around the new engine regulations.In the meantime, the facelifted Fiesta ST can be yours from 26,290 euros (equivalent to $29,760) in Germany or 21,955 pounds ($29,380) in the United Kingdom. It seems like a lot of greenback for a supermini with a twist-beam rear suspension, but nevertheless, you have to remember that it’s a fun car that’s eager to put a smile on your face, corner after corner.