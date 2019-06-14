autoevolution
 

Driving While Sneezing: SUV Flips, Catches Fire Outside Nashville

14 Jun 2019
by
Talks about a bad way to end the day. A man driving just outside Nashville, Tennessee got involved in a serious crash after his SUV rolled over when he sneezed.
Inside Edition has the video of the accident, but you will also find it at the bottom of the page. The good news is that the driver didn’t receive any significant injuries, though he did appear dazed. As one would be in such a situation.

He tells the media outlet that he felt an allergy attack coming on and, before he knew it, he sneezed. He then lost control of the car, which rolled over on its side, on the deserted road. It took 8 other men, all of them passers-by, to turn the car back on its wheels and remove the driver from inside.

The bad news is that the SUV then caught fire. Footage shows smoke coming out from under the hood and, in almost no time, flames engulf the front part of the vehicle. We assume it was totaled.

“Sneezing can be dangerous when you're behind the wheel of a car,” Inside Edition says. “Your eyes close involuntarily when you sneeze, and according to one study, when you sneeze while driving you travel at least 50 feet.”

According to the same media outlet, police urge drivers to try and avoid sneezing at the wheel. If they have allergies, they should make sure to keep a considerable distance between themselves and the other cars in front, and to pull over when they feel an allergy attack coming on. Moreover, they shouldn’t drive if they have a cold and are prone to sneezing.

Apparently, about 2,500 accidents occur each week because of sneezing, the publication says. It doesn’t specify where exactly that happens and doesn’t offer any credible source for this bit of information. But here’s one man who will make sure to pull over next time he feels a sneeze coming on.

