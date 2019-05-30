autoevolution

Driving While Black: Man Has Gun Pulled on Him by Over-Eager Arkansas Cop

30 May 2019, 12:09 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
The Helena-West Helena Police Department in Arkansas is investigating an incident that occurred at the weekend in the parking lot of a closed convenience store, after video of it went viral.
38 photos
2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum
It’s being described as a “Driving While Black”-type of incident, where a black driver is being targeted by police for the simple reason that he’s black. You can also find it at the bottom of the page.

Edrick Truitt was in the parking lot of the convenience store to meet up with his family, he tells WREG. As he was getting ready to leave, several police cars showed up and told everyone that they had to evacuate the parking lot.

Truitt tried to drive off but was blocked by another car as he was about to pull out. That’s when the cop jumped out of his car with his gun in his hand and started yelling at him. Panicked, Truitt started recording and live streaming the encounter.

The officer tells Truitt to shut off the car, but Truitt repeatedly asks him what he did wrong. Then, Truitt replies that he’s not about to turn off the car because it would be the excuse the cop wanted to shoot him without warning. “He’s got a gun! Gun!” the cop yells.

When he realizes he’s being filmed, the cop softens somewhat. “I’m not gon’ shoot you, but you ain’t gon’ move those hands,” he tells Truitt at one point, right after ordering him again to shut off the car. Truitt refuses, which prompts an accusation of failing to comply with a lawful order. Truitt asks another officer to put the car in park for him because he doesn’t want to get shot for moving his hand.

The cop seems confused about what Truitt did wrong, first telling him he “came back” to the parking lot and then saying he “never left the parking lot.”

Eventually, the cop puts his gun away and drags Truitt out of his car. He was charged with loitering and refusing to obey a lawful order. Truitt did have a gun in the backseat but it wasn’t in sight and it was registered to his name. He told the officers about it as he was being dragged away. He wasn’t charged with anything gun-related.

“Played it safe,” Truitt tells WREG of his refusal to comply and shut off the car engine. “He was like, ‘That's a failure to comply,’ but if I would have complied, I would have got killed.”

The incident is now under investigation with the Helena-West Helena Police Department. The officer has been receiving threats after the video went viral and stopped coming to work because of it.



driver viral video police brutality police racism Arkansas
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Latest car models:
FERRARI SF90 StradaleFERRARI SF90 Stradale ExoticLEXUS RXLEXUS RX Medium SUVBMW X1BMW X1 CrossoverRENAULT ArkanaRENAULT Arkana CrossoverSKODA Citigo-e IVSKODA Citigo-e IV SmallAll car models  
 
 