Drifting Carrier Finally Rescued After Colliding With a Tanker and Hitting a Platform

Storm Corrie, known for unleashing winds of up to 120 kph (74.5 mph) in the North Sea, has caused a bulk carrier to anchor off the coast of Ijmuiden, Netherlands, earlier this week. The drifting Julietta D ended up not just colliding with an oil tanker but also hitting the foundation of a platform before rescue efforts led by the Dutch Coast Guard finally brought it back to safety.

8 photos