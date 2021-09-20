Junior USAF Tanker Takes Off With Waning Sun Its Sole Companion

The Boeing KC-46 Pegasus is one of those incredible winged machines the U.S. Air Force (USAF) is using as a sort of flying gas stations. The tanker has been in service since 2015, making it the youngest such vehicle deployed in the skies over the world, but also kind of a rare sight, given how a little over 40 of them have been made so far (out of a total of 179 planned).

29 photos