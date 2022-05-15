DIYers Turn a Tesla Model 3 Into an Off-Road Tank With Tracks and 31" of Ground Clearance

Tesla’s Model 3 is without a doubt one popular EV, ticking all the important boxes, from design to energy efficiency and price. But it can only take you so far, as it’s not exactly built for off-road terrain. At least not with its factory wheels. But that can be arranged.
With a range of up to 310 miles (500 km), able to hit 140 mph (225 kph) and go from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 5 seconds, the Model 3 looks like a very appealing sedan choice, especially in Europe. In fact, it was the best-selling car over there in March 2022, living in the dust Volkswagen’s Golf, the budget-friendly Dacia Sandero, Ford Puma, and other tough competitors.
But even so, the Germans behind the Real Life Guys YouTube channel knew the Model 3 can do even better. These guys are into creating addictive content with their DIY projects, building the craziest, most complex things, from self-made submarines to rocket bathtubs, and, why not, the “ultimate off-road Tesla”, as they like to call this modified, tank-looking Model 3.
The whole point of their project was to turn the Model 3 into a more off-road capable vehicle, which, of course, required a higher ground clearance. Well, maybe not that high, as they chose to attach a set of giant chain tracks on it.
It wasn’t an easy job and the whole thing took them around four weeks, but, boy, was it worth it! Each chain weighs 1.3 tons and they also added a winch in the front of the car, which can pull up to 6 tons (that is how much their Tesla weighs now). The modified Model 3 now has an insane ground clearance of 31.4” (80 cm), so it’s definitely prepared to hit the dirt roads.
The Real Life Guys plan to test their new electric tank off-road soon, so we’ll be back with updates once they do. Until then, you can feast your eyes on the modified Tesla in the video below (hit that subtitles button too, if German is not your language).
