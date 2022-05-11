The Tesla Torn Apart After Renting It on Turo Is Totally Messed Up, Police Won't Help

The drama continues for the guy who rented his Model 3 on Turo and found it torn apart in a body shop. In a follow-up video, TikToker Frank Valdez explains what happened to the car after the incident, especially since the assistance systems started to misbehave after that.
If you remember, Mark Valdez rented out his Tesla Model 3 on the car-sharing platform Turo. Soon after that, he received puzzling messages from his car, which prompted him to go to its location. Thanks to the Tesla App, this wasn't a problem, but what he saw when he got there unsettled him. His car was sitting in a body shop, while the original bumper was replaced with an aftermarket part. Apparently, the guy who rented his car was using it to test the aftermarket parts he was selling.
Valdez called the police when he found out his car was torn apart, but the California police refused to help him. They asked for proof that something was stolen before intervening and decided against it, saying it was a civil matter. Valdez got his car back in the end after the body shop guys put it back together.
This looks like no harm was done, but bear in mind that a Tesla Model 3 is like a precision instrument. Many of the car’s safety sensors are housed in or beneath the front bumper. Clearly, something went wrong during the disassembly and re-assembly of the bumper, since his car’s Autopilot started to misbehave after that. Not only that but the car was also not able to correctly identify when the front doors were open. This might indicate a problem with the door sensors.
Frank Valdez also claims that the malfunctioning Autopilot got him into an accident, a minor one, fortunately. To be sure, this could’ve been his fault or the other gay’s fault for not keeping their lane, but Valdez asked Tesla for data to show who was to blame. Tesla also inspected the car thoroughly and the owner is waiting for a report from the EV maker. Hopefully, Turo will reimburse him for all the expenses that might occur because of the car disassembly.
