Tesla Model Is Europe’s Best Selling Car in March, Outsells Dacias

Tesla's Model 3 was Europe's most popular vehicle last month, despite having a three percent drop in sales from what it achieved in March 2021. The minor drop, when compared to 2021, is a 50 percent increase from 2020, but it does not matter that much anymore, as it grabbed the top spot both for EVs and regular vehicles as well. In fact, PHEVs and BEVs have beaten diesels in Europe when market share is concerned.

11 photos