Digital 2025 Toyota MR2 Revival Envisioned as an Affordable Mid-Engine Sports Car

Toyota is doing a lot of things these days - welcoming in a new CEO, throwing out into the world the Prius ‘Hybrid Reborn’ as a Prime contender to PHEV supremacy, and diligently preparing to fend off the mid-size pickup truck assault with an all-new Tacoma, among much other stuff.
So, Akio Toyoda – who just received another ‘Executive of the Year’ award now that he is passing the baton – will be succeeded by Koji Sato (president of Lexus) at the helm of the Japanese automaker – and that decision has a global impact. When speaking at a ‘lower’ regional level about the mighty U.S. market, though, it seems like Toyota is still dipping its toes into everything.
They just announced the $33k starting MSRP for their fifth-generation Prius ‘Hybrid Reborn’ in plug-in hybrid Prime form, they are about to unleash the 2024 Grand Highlander three-row crossover SUV to battle the Honda Pilot and other mid-size family heroes, and everyone eagerly awaits the introduction of the fourth Tacoma iteration, but all we are getting are teasers and leaked teasers with the best-selling pickup truck. Oh, and let us not forget about the ‘Trailhunter’ series which is probably a direct jab at Honda’s TrailSport trims.
Anyway, anyone with a keen eye might notice there is one niche that was left out of the Toyota novelty party – aka the endangered species of sports cars. That is probably because maybe the company considers its deeds to have been fulfilled with the perpetuation of the 2023 GR Corolla Circuit Edition alongside the $28,400 GR86 and $44k GR Supra. Plus, in other parts of the world, it also has the feisty and nimble GR Yaris to fulfill street-legal WRC dreams. But, of course, many people might say that’s still not enough.
And sensible folks might want even more sports car action at the low end of the MSRP spectrum, frankly. For them, there’s potentially good news revolving around the eternal MR2 revival rumor. According to the Halo oto channel on YouTube, which provides fresh automotive information that is corroborated with their virtual designs, now there is a reinvention take on Toyota’s MR2 based on fresh collaboration whispers. Citing Japanese media sources, the host spoke of Toyota working with Suzuki and Daihatsu on a small, nimble, and highly affordable MR2, again with a (small) mid-engine setup.
And do not think of this potential little sports car hero as a rival for the $65k C8 Chevy Corvette Stingray because the reported MSRP would be around just $20k if the model does come to life and ever makes it into nationwide U.S. Toyota dealerships. Those are big ‘ifs,’ of course, and that brings us to the imagined MR2, which looks sleek and colorful in the CGIs used to illustrate the video feature embedded below. So, does it get our digital hall pass, or is it just virtual vaporware?
They just announced the $33k starting MSRP for their fifth-generation Prius ‘Hybrid Reborn’ in plug-in hybrid Prime form, they are about to unleash the 2024 Grand Highlander three-row crossover SUV to battle the Honda Pilot and other mid-size family heroes, and everyone eagerly awaits the introduction of the fourth Tacoma iteration, but all we are getting are teasers and leaked teasers with the best-selling pickup truck. Oh, and let us not forget about the ‘Trailhunter’ series which is probably a direct jab at Honda’s TrailSport trims.
Anyway, anyone with a keen eye might notice there is one niche that was left out of the Toyota novelty party – aka the endangered species of sports cars. That is probably because maybe the company considers its deeds to have been fulfilled with the perpetuation of the 2023 GR Corolla Circuit Edition alongside the $28,400 GR86 and $44k GR Supra. Plus, in other parts of the world, it also has the feisty and nimble GR Yaris to fulfill street-legal WRC dreams. But, of course, many people might say that’s still not enough.
And sensible folks might want even more sports car action at the low end of the MSRP spectrum, frankly. For them, there’s potentially good news revolving around the eternal MR2 revival rumor. According to the Halo oto channel on YouTube, which provides fresh automotive information that is corroborated with their virtual designs, now there is a reinvention take on Toyota’s MR2 based on fresh collaboration whispers. Citing Japanese media sources, the host spoke of Toyota working with Suzuki and Daihatsu on a small, nimble, and highly affordable MR2, again with a (small) mid-engine setup.
And do not think of this potential little sports car hero as a rival for the $65k C8 Chevy Corvette Stingray because the reported MSRP would be around just $20k if the model does come to life and ever makes it into nationwide U.S. Toyota dealerships. Those are big ‘ifs,’ of course, and that brings us to the imagined MR2, which looks sleek and colorful in the CGIs used to illustrate the video feature embedded below. So, does it get our digital hall pass, or is it just virtual vaporware?