Daimler Subsidiary Torc Opens Development Center in Germany, Top Talent Wanted

One of Daimler Truck's subsidiaries, Torc Robotics, will open a technology and development center in Stuttgart. In the heavy-duty vehicle class, Torc is a leader in developing software for SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers) Level 4 self-driving technology, which means that the reason behind this new center is clear.
The goal of the new center is to allow Torc to tap into the available talent pool in the region. In other words, while Torc Europe will be an independent entity that is a subsidiary of Torc Inc, it will be close to Daimler Truck facilities in Europe, and it will work closely with the German firm. As the founder and CEO of Torc, Michael Fleming, explained, Torc wants to be the first company to launch and scalable and profitable self-driving product. That is an ambitious goal, especially in this segment.
The collaboration between Daimler Trucks and Torc has this common goal of developing autonomous trucks for long-haul trucking within the decade. Their plan involves bringing those vehicles to market, along with all the technology that is required to make them drive themselves, not to mention getting them approved by multiple governments, within the decade.
The goal described above is ambitious, but not impossible, and reaching it ahead of other competitors in the field will bring a significant advantage for Daimler Trucks, but also for its subsidiary.
As a recap, an SAE Level 4 self-driving system means that the vehicle will still have conventional controls present, but that it is capable of driving itself without human intervention.
Since trucks are more complicated than conventional passenger cars, it would be reasonable to expect its driver to be in the cabin at all times, and the self-driving system could be engaged during phases of the route that are more tiresome for the driver.
For maximum cost savings, the trucking industry relies on drivers to handle many situations on their own, such as changing flat tires, which is something that the autonomous driving tech could not handle, and it may be simpler to just have a driver inside the trucks anyway and just maximize the ability to drive with the autonomous tech.
Long-haul trucks need to adhere to dedicated rules across the world, and one of those is linked to rest times. Using an autonomous driving system might help the owners of those trucks to move freight faster, but with fewer risks, which may bring more money in the long run. But that is another matter, let's see those self-driving trucks first!
