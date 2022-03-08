Freightliner Recalls M2, Cascadia Trucks Over Braking System Issues

Owned by Daimler Truck AG since 1981, the peeps at Freightliner have announced two recalls for the medium-duty M2 and heavy-duty Cascadia.
On August 2021, the Portland-based company received a field report for cracked brake drums on three M2s. Freightliner obviously decided to investigate this condition, discovering that all three cracked brake drums were incompatible with the specifications of the wheel bug. The manufacturer promptly decided to conduct a safety recall for 11 vehicles.
The M2s in question were produced for the 2020 through 2022 model years between November 2nd, 2019 and June 24th, 2021 according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Freightliner doesn’t say what kind of repairs will be made by its authorized facilities, but does mention that notifications will be sent no later than April 30th.
Separately, the company received a report on February 18th this year for unresponsive brakes on a Cascadia test vehicle. Freightliner’s engineers reported unresponsive brakes while resetting the anti-lock braking system’s electronic control unit while operating at low speed. The manufacturer immediately opened an investigation, reproducing the event and reviewing the affected population. All told, Freightliner identified nine Cascadia trucks produced from May 12th, 2021 to November 18th, 2021 for MY22.
The software that governs the anti-lock braking system will be updated on these vehicles. Details of the reimbursement plan will be included in the notification letters that are due to be delivered no later than April 23rd.
In production since 2002, the M2 replaces the FL series of medium-duty trucks. Four main variants are offered at press time: the 106 with up to 1,150 pound-feet (1,559 Nm) of torque, the 112 with up to 1,850 pound-feet (2,508 Nm), the 112 Natural Gas with up to 1,000 pound-feet (1,356 Nm), and the all-electric eM2 that flaunts 230 miles (370 kilometers) of range.
Since 2007 for the 2008 model year, the Cascadia has served Freightliner well in the U.S. market. The flagship semi-trailer truck is available in three main variants: the Detroit or Cummins diesel-fed Cascadia, the natural gas-powered option, as well as the all-electric eCascadia. The zero-emission truck promises up to 250 miles (402 kilometers) from a 475-kWh battery.
The M2s in question were produced for the 2020 through 2022 model years between November 2nd, 2019 and June 24th, 2021 according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Freightliner doesn’t say what kind of repairs will be made by its authorized facilities, but does mention that notifications will be sent no later than April 30th.
Separately, the company received a report on February 18th this year for unresponsive brakes on a Cascadia test vehicle. Freightliner’s engineers reported unresponsive brakes while resetting the anti-lock braking system’s electronic control unit while operating at low speed. The manufacturer immediately opened an investigation, reproducing the event and reviewing the affected population. All told, Freightliner identified nine Cascadia trucks produced from May 12th, 2021 to November 18th, 2021 for MY22.
The software that governs the anti-lock braking system will be updated on these vehicles. Details of the reimbursement plan will be included in the notification letters that are due to be delivered no later than April 23rd.
In production since 2002, the M2 replaces the FL series of medium-duty trucks. Four main variants are offered at press time: the 106 with up to 1,150 pound-feet (1,559 Nm) of torque, the 112 with up to 1,850 pound-feet (2,508 Nm), the 112 Natural Gas with up to 1,000 pound-feet (1,356 Nm), and the all-electric eM2 that flaunts 230 miles (370 kilometers) of range.
Since 2007 for the 2008 model year, the Cascadia has served Freightliner well in the U.S. market. The flagship semi-trailer truck is available in three main variants: the Detroit or Cummins diesel-fed Cascadia, the natural gas-powered option, as well as the all-electric eCascadia. The zero-emission truck promises up to 250 miles (402 kilometers) from a 475-kWh battery.