Daimler Reveals Testing Areas for Freightliner Electric Trucks

At the beginning of June, Daimler unveiled two new electric trucks wearing the Freightliner nameplate: the eCascadia and the eM2 106. Both, said Daimler this week, will begin road tests with actual customers in the United States.Penske Truck Leasing will get ten Freightliner eCascadia heavy-duty trucks for regional delivery and ten medium duty eM2 for local operations in the Northwest Pacific and in California.NFI Industries will be testing ten Freightliner eCascadias for drayage activities from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach to warehouses in California’s Inland Empire metro region.The eCascadia (15 tons gross vehicle weight) is powered by a 550 kWh battery pack that gives the truck a maximum range of up to 400 km (250 miles), with recharging to 80 percent capacity possible in 90 minutes. The electric motors powering the wheels develop 730 horsepower.The smaller eM2 106 (9 to 12 tons gross vehicle weight) is fitted with 325 Kwh batteries that allow for a range of up to 370 km (230 miles) and electric motors rated at 480 horsepower. Recharging to 80 percent is done within 60 minutes.“Working together with Penske Truck Leasing Corporation and NFI Industries allows us to start with an important phase of the further development of electrified trucks,” said in a statement Martin Daum, head of Daimler Trucks and Buses."Together with our customers, we are working on the best solutions for the usage of e-trucks."The two new trucks are not the only such electric machines in Daimler’s portfolio. The company also produces electric versions of the Mercedes-Benz Actros, Canter, Citaro and the Thomas Built Saf-T Liner C2 Jouley school bus, being the largest supplier of fully-electric commercial vehicles in the world, in terms of models offered.