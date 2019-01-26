autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  
 

Cute Blonde Reacts to Ride in New Aston Martin Vantage

26 Jan 2019, 21:58 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
You can't film yourself picking up girls in expensive cars, gold-differ style, because Gillette will probably make a commercial about you. But you can scare her with the might of your V8 if you put the word "Uber" somewhere in the title.
2 photos
Cute Blonde Reacts to Ride in New Aston Martin Vantage
Technically, this isn't an Uber ride. It's just a girl the guy met a few years ago while giving Uber joyrides in his older cars. But this Vantage seems to belong to Aston Martin, and they probably wouldn't want it being turned into a ride-sharing vehicle.

Still, we think the new Vantage is one of the most under-appreciated sports cars right now, and a blonde girl is an excellent excuse to share this 500 horsepower yellow rocket. The old one, which was around since the age of dinosaurs and boybands, only had a smidge over 400, Aston enlisted the help of the Germans.

The result is the same 4-liter twin-turbo found in the AMG GT S but fitted with Aston Martin's exhaust soundtrack. It's cheap too. At $150,000, it's half the price of a Vanquish or even a well-equipped McLaren 600LT.

So how does the young blonde friend (@katieschimmel) react to this pinnacle of "affordable" Aston Martin performance? She regularly checks her hair and calls a friend to talk about the experience, naturally. Careful girls, looking down in a 500 horsepower car can make you sick.

Is this car perfect? No. It doesn't come with a glovebox, Android Auto or a big trunk. And you can only scare one hottie at a time, which is always a problem. Aston also installed some really hard suspension, so basically, this car is the exact opposite of the new 911. Still, the doors open in a much cooler way than on any Porsche, and you've got to give it points for the neon paint as well.

aston martin vantage 2019 Aston Martin Vantage cars and girls
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
ASTON MARTIN models:
ASTON MARTIN DBS SuperleggeraASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera CoupeASTON MARTIN DB11 AMRASTON MARTIN DB11 AMR CoupeASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage V600ASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage V600 CoupeASTON MARTIN VantageASTON MARTIN Vantage CoupeASTON MARTIN DB11 VolanteASTON MARTIN DB11 Volante Roadster & ConvertibleAll ASTON MARTIN models  
 
 