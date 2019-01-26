Cute Blonde Reacts to Ride in New Aston Martin Vantage

You can't film yourself picking up girls in expensive cars, gold-differ style, because Gillette will probably make a commercial about you. But you can scare her with the might of your V8 if you put the word "Uber" somewhere in the title.
Technically, this isn't an Uber ride. It's just a girl the guy met a few years ago while giving Uber joyrides in his older cars. But this Vantage seems to belong to Aston Martin, and they probably wouldn't want it being turned into a ride-sharing vehicle.
Still, we think the new Vantage is one of the most under-appreciated sports cars right now, and a blonde girl is an excellent excuse to share this 500 horsepower yellow rocket. The old one, which was around since the age of dinosaurs and boybands, only had a smidge over 400, Aston enlisted the help of the Germans.
The result is the same 4-liter twin-turbo found in the AMG GT S but fitted with Aston Martin's exhaust soundtrack. It's cheap too. At $150,000, it's half the price of a Vanquish or even a well-equipped McLaren 600LT.
So how does the young blonde friend (@katieschimmel) react to this pinnacle of "affordable" Aston Martin performance? She regularly checks her hair and calls a friend to talk about the experience, naturally. Careful girls, looking down in a 500 horsepower car can make you sick.
Is this car perfect? No. It doesn't come with a glovebox, Android Auto or a big trunk. And you can only scare one hottie at a time, which is always a problem. Aston also installed some really hard suspension, so basically, this car is the exact opposite of the new 911. Still, the doors open in a much cooler way than on any Porsche, and you've got to give it points for the neon paint as well.
