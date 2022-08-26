Courteney Cox and Boyfriend Johnny McDaid Are on Holiday in Italy, Take Romantic Boat Trip

There’s really nothing like a vacation at the seaside and Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid are going all in during their time in Positano, Italy, chartering a boat to sail in the Tyrrhenian Sea.
Friends actress Courteney Cox, 58, and her longtime boyfriend, Snow Patrol singer Johnny McDaid, 46, are currently on a holiday in Positano, which is located on the Amalfi Coast in Italy. The village was a top attraction this summer for celebrities who wanted to check out the beautiful views and the clear, blue water.
Their holiday included sunbathing side-by-side on the pebble beach, while Courteney donned a black bikini, a romantic stroll, and a boat trip. The two spent some time sunbathing on the vessel, before putting on some comfortable clothing and moving to the other side of the boat to enjoy the view.
The yacht they chartered is called Walk Around 50. It has a length of 51 ft (15.6 m) and it's everything you need for a relaxing, unforgettable trip on your holiday. It has an owner's cabin, a bathroom, and a large dining room with a sofa, a dining table, plus a fully equipped kitchen. The vessel has enough space for up to 12 guests and two crew members.
There's also a big sundeck so those chartering it can sit and take advantage of the good weather in comfortable sun lounges. It also comes with a Fusion stereo system and Wi-Fi.
The price of the boat includes a skipper as well, so those on board do not have to worry about getting at the helm of it. The food and fuel costs are not included, though.
Cox and McDaid have been together since 2013 after Ed Sheeran, who is a friend of both, introduced them. In 2014, they got engaged but never got to marry. They announced they broke the engagement in 2019 but remained in a relationship ever since. And the couple shows this worked wonders for them as they had a great, romantic trip to Positano.
Their holiday included sunbathing side-by-side on the pebble beach, while Courteney donned a black bikini, a romantic stroll, and a boat trip. The two spent some time sunbathing on the vessel, before putting on some comfortable clothing and moving to the other side of the boat to enjoy the view.
The yacht they chartered is called Walk Around 50. It has a length of 51 ft (15.6 m) and it's everything you need for a relaxing, unforgettable trip on your holiday. It has an owner's cabin, a bathroom, and a large dining room with a sofa, a dining table, plus a fully equipped kitchen. The vessel has enough space for up to 12 guests and two crew members.
There's also a big sundeck so those chartering it can sit and take advantage of the good weather in comfortable sun lounges. It also comes with a Fusion stereo system and Wi-Fi.
The price of the boat includes a skipper as well, so those on board do not have to worry about getting at the helm of it. The food and fuel costs are not included, though.
Cox and McDaid have been together since 2013 after Ed Sheeran, who is a friend of both, introduced them. In 2014, they got engaged but never got to marry. They announced they broke the engagement in 2019 but remained in a relationship ever since. And the couple shows this worked wonders for them as they had a great, romantic trip to Positano.