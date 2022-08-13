Counterfeit Car Parts Are Becoming a Problem, New Test Shows Why They're Dangerous

Shops will sell you everything, especially in the online era. Just try and look for something you might need on a popular search engine. You’ll get a lot of sponsored results. Companies and other malicious entities have also optimized their web pages to almost always reach you easily based on what words you’re typing. Some devices even listen to certain predefined words you’re saying. It’s easy to think that something cheaper works when you’re bombarded with options. But should you fall into this trap?
Online stores invest heavily in online advertising. From basic banners or full-on rolling ads that annoyingly interfere with the news or blog articles you’re reading to videos that interrupt your peaceful web surfing, nothing can stop digital merchants from trying to get your hard-earned money. Nobody can be considered gullible in this time and age. It’s incredibly hard to distinguish between genuine sellers and those that are trying to sell you good-looking fakes. But one good way of avoiding such problems is to never buy from websites that bring most of their stuff from China.
This, unfortunately, has become a real issue in the car community. If counterfeit phones, toys, or clothing can’t harm us in any real way, the wrong car parts may lead to undesired consequences for drivers and passengers. Daimler, the behemoth that owns Mercedes-Benz, recently warned everyone about it and said that customers should never trust offers that seem too good to be true or their origin isn’t well known.
This growing trend also sparked curiosity at Donut Media. The guys wanted to find out if buying forged or copied but poorly-made car parts can endanger owners of modified vehicles. They picked three products from two different sellers – wheels, racing gloves, and a steering wheel. Then all the fake stuff was put to the challenge.
Their test reveals that knock-offs or replicas are indeed cheap for a reason – they’re plain bad and do not work as the original products would have in similar scenarios. These incredibly cheap car parts look like the real deal, but they can’t offer the same level of protection in case of an incident. Even hitting a pothole could turn into a mess!
What you ought to be remembering from this comparison is that nobody should ever skimp out when it comes to regular car servicing or upgrades. Here’s what they did and how they arrived at the “don’t buy what seems too good to be true” conclusion. It’s worth a watch!
