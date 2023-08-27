Corvette-Inspired "Jet Car" Makes Jet Ski Users Envious, It's a Pricey Experience

The Arab Peninsula is home to many extravagant activities and lavish places. But if you want to have some good old summer fun before the season ends, book a trip to Qatar. That's where you'll find the jet car – a jet ski-like speedboat that challenges gearheads to leave the pavement and "drive" on water.
Deliveroo's Middle Eastern division partnered with a company that rents so-called jet cars to people who want to have a different experience while exploring the waters surrounding the peninsula. The brand wanted this marketing gimmick to bring it some more exposure, which happened. It was also a great way of underlining that it can deliver anything virtually anywhere. Of course, that's true only if contractors are willing to take the offer.
Deliveroo's teal Corvette-like jet car visited people having fun in the Persian Gulf and offered them free refreshments. That was a great move, one that piqued our interest too.
We reported about such creations last year when the Aqua-Corvette debuted in Dubai. It didn't take long for these watercraft to find more curious parties, and Qatar seemed like the next logical destination to have them.
Aquaride took it upon themselves to implement this type of business in the independent emirate, which is also one of the world's countries with the largest oil and natural gas reserves. Such important natural resources, a mostly urban-living population, many tourist attractions, and the prospect of a lavish lifestyle are poised to attract well-off customers.
That might be why Aquaride thought the jet car would be ideal to replace the jet ski or conventional boats, providing tourists and locals with a liberating experience on the water. You must try this out at least once if you're a gearhead.
Available at the Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort, a luxurious place where opulence meets with excellent taste, renting a jet car costs $275 for an hour, $165 for half an hour, and $110 for 15 minutes.
The doors of the jet car do not open, but inside, you'll be met with a familiar interface. There's a steering wheel, a "gas" pedal, controls for the lighting system, and even Bluetooth to play your favorite tunes through a suitable sound system.
Such a watercraft can reach 62 mph when pushed to the limit thanks to a 300-hp supercharged engine, so make sure the waters are calm before putting the pedal to the metal.
The driver and the passenger receive a quick training and a life jacket before going out in the open. Don't worry, you don't need a license. A passport will suffice.
For now, there are only four jet cars available. However, the business owner plans to expand operations and add more units. There will also be some redesigns coming soon that will emulate the looks of other popular sports cars.
