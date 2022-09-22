Corvette "C7 Boat" Gets Pulled Over by the Water Police, It's All a Bit Fishy

This summer went by in a blink of an eye. We had fun with Sea Month in August, as we explored some of the coolest yachts, boats, and PWCs around. But for some people, the season isn't over yet. It's still warm in Florida and several other parts of the world, and it would be a shame not to enjoy it all. Last month we noticed a Youtuber that had just purchased a personal submarine, but now he's got something just as crazy going on.
You'd think that the JetCar is a vehicle that's powered by a jet engine. And you'd be right, but there's a twist to it. We've been getting glimpses of this contraption for the past two years now.
But it seems that the company behind the project is making a move on the market, bringing the product to Miami, Florida. There are 28 pre-order slots available. You can either start with a $500 deposit or pay the full price of $55,000 for one of these things.
But what are they exactly? While it may resemble a Corvette, this is in fact what you'd call a Personal Watercraft. Beneath the sportscar-shaped body, you'll find a 1.8-liter, four-cylinder, Yamaha High Output Marine Engine.
That should give you access to just under 200 horsepower, but you need to consider the extra-added weight here. While a Yamaha WaveRunner PWC weighs about 700 lbs give or take (317 kg), the JetCar goes up to 1,200 lbs (544 kg).
It's not going to be as fast as the PWC, but it doesn't look slow either. At least that's nothing a supercharger couldn't fix. The Florida native first tested the Jetcar out on a swamp before moving on to the "big leagues".
The good part about the Jetcar is that it will provide more stability and peace of mind for people who want to experience watersports but are afraid of the water at the same time. By all means, this is a boat that we're looking at, but one that's shaped like a car. And in this day and age, that tends to make a difference.
Right now, you can choose between a range of available colors if you plan on buying this machine. Reportedly, the company is working on new designs for the next Jetcar. So you can probably expect to see a Bugatti out on the water sometime soon.
But you can also opt to rent it out for $350 an hour. Just don't act surprised if you get stopped by the water police while you're out having fun. That happened to Jiggin' With Jordan, and they were surprised that the vehicle doesn't have any kind of license plates on for identification. At the end of the day, the Jetcar could be a cool buy if you just plan on impressing your friends or putting out content for your online platforms.
But we guess that if you're serious about getting your daily dose of adrenaline, buying a regular PWC might offer more bang for your buck. Alternatively, we still can shake the thought of building a micro jet boat and starting a spec racing series on the water with everyone competing with the same machinery.
