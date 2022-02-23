Consider Watching This Video Before Stancing Your Car and Learn What Parts Fail First

Stanced cars are prone to excessive wear on certain parts, and this usually starts with tires. The latter get excessive wear on their inner contact patch, but it stops there because of excessive camber. Unfortunately, excessive wear and tear do not stop there, and stancing a car may cause expensive damage.
A 2005 Volkswagen Jetta GLi has reached Charles' workshop at the request of its new owner. Fortunately for us, Charles is a master certified Volkswagen technician, and he has been fixing VWs for over a decade. You may know him from his YouTube account, where he is known as Humble Mechanic.
His latest customer is also a YouTuber, and the stanced Jetta will undergo a 6,000-mile (ca. 9,656 km) road trip through the United States along with a 2004 Acura TSX. The two protagonists of Gears and Gasoline, Ben Thorn and Ben Lin, will do the driving, and their experience will be shared on the channel. As usual, the video they made is also embedded below.
With the introductions out of the way, just look at what happens if a car is stanced and driven with an extremely low ride height. As you can observe, this 2004 VW Jetta has seen better days, and this example requires significant attention just so it can function properly.
When it arrived in Charles' workshop, it had issues with maintaining boost under load, as well as a non-functioning fuel gauge. There was also an oil leak, along with many other technical problems. Many of those were caused by the way that the “stance” process was done to it by its previous owner, but others are just the result of neglect.
With that in mind, if you are considering stancing your vehicle, watch HumbleMechanic's video again, and just look at the damage sustained by some components, as you can observe in the photo gallery.
We insist on pointing out the fact that reducing a tire's contact patch through excessive camber may lead to less grip, which may increase the risk of an accident. Please think about that before lowering your vehicle.
His latest customer is also a YouTuber, and the stanced Jetta will undergo a 6,000-mile (ca. 9,656 km) road trip through the United States along with a 2004 Acura TSX. The two protagonists of Gears and Gasoline, Ben Thorn and Ben Lin, will do the driving, and their experience will be shared on the channel. As usual, the video they made is also embedded below.
With the introductions out of the way, just look at what happens if a car is stanced and driven with an extremely low ride height. As you can observe, this 2004 VW Jetta has seen better days, and this example requires significant attention just so it can function properly.
When it arrived in Charles' workshop, it had issues with maintaining boost under load, as well as a non-functioning fuel gauge. There was also an oil leak, along with many other technical problems. Many of those were caused by the way that the “stance” process was done to it by its previous owner, but others are just the result of neglect.
With that in mind, if you are considering stancing your vehicle, watch HumbleMechanic's video again, and just look at the damage sustained by some components, as you can observe in the photo gallery.
We insist on pointing out the fact that reducing a tire's contact patch through excessive camber may lead to less grip, which may increase the risk of an accident. Please think about that before lowering your vehicle.