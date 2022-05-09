Compact, Modular, Fully Electric Able NXT Truck Lets You Swap Cargo Options in 60 Seconds

California-based utility vehicle manufacturer Tropos Motors announced its new, modular Able NXT fully electric truck, which is scheduled to debut today.
The compact vehicle is made in the European Union, is assembled in America, and is highly customizable and configurable. According to the Silicon Valley startup, the new Able NXT platform is user-friendly, efficient, comfortable, and ensures full connectivity.
With a payload capacity of up to 1,500 lb (680 kg), Able NXT features an electric drivetrain that is touted as highly efficient, delivering over 5 miles (8 km) per kilowatt of energy. The low-speed vehicle (LSV) can reach a top speed of 55 mph (88.5 kph).
There are several lithium battery packs to choose from, with the highest capacity being the 33 kWh one that claims to offer a range of up to 190 miles (305 km) per charge. The electric truck takes two to four hours to fully charge.
Thanks to its modular design, the Able NXT can be configured and used for a variety of applications, from last-mile deliveries to facility/campus maintenance, warehouse/park/municipality activities, and more. Just like Tropos Motors’ other flexible Able platforms, this one also includes the Easy Swap feature that lets you change cargo options in just one minute using just a forklift.
Tropos Motors CEO John Bautista boasts of the Able NXT being the “highest quality and performance commercial LSV on the market,” representing the company’s next product evolution as it continues to convert to clean, efficient electric transportation while allowing businesses to become more sustainable.
Those who want to take a closer look at the new Able NXT can do so at the ACT Expo event in Long Beach, California, between May 9 and May 11. The light commercial vehicle will be showcased in booth 149. As for production plans, Tropos Motors says it already has around 1,100 pre-orders for the truck. Deliveries are expected to start in the third quarter of 2022. The truck will have a base price of around $30,000.
