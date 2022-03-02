Copenhagen to Operate More Than 100 Scania e-Trucks, on the Way to Becoming a Green City

Denmark is aiming high when it comes to clean energy and sustainability, with Copenhagen set to become the world’s first carbon-neutral capital city, in just three years. Although they are mostly overlooked when it comes to transportation, municipal waste services also play an important part in decarbonizing urban communities, by switching to green operations. This is what Copenhagen will do, with help from Scania.
Copenhagen is on track to becoming a pioneering green capital. The Amager Bakke waste energy plant, with a rooftop ski slope, owned by Amager ressourcecenter (ARC), also aims to become the world’s first carbon-neutral waste energy plant, and it has already gained an iconic status. The city has now taken a step further, by ordering 78 electric L-series trucks, with an option for 23 more, to be operated by ARC.
The future electric fleet will include 72 refuse collector trucks (plus an option for 19 more), six box-body trucks (plus four more), and one hooklift truck (with the option for a second one too). All of these trucks will be fully electric and will also feature Scania’s “bus door” on the passenger side. This revolving door, with an unbroken glass area that opens inwards, facilitates entry and exit, while also giving the driver a better overview. According to ARC representatives, this was one of the advantages that made them opt for Scania.
Plus, the contract includes repair and maintenance services for eight to ten years. The truck manufacturer offers its electric vehicles as a turnkey solution, covering multiples aspects, precisely because commercial e-vehicle operations are still “highly complex” and operators still require support in implementing them. These electric trucks for waste handling will operate throughout the entire Copenhagen region, and will also significantly reduce noise pollution, in addition to lowering CO2 emissions.
Two of the electric L-series Scania trucks were already delivered at the end of last year, and the following ones will be delivered throughout this year, until the beginning of 2023.
