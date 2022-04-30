Collectible ‘85 BMW R 80 G/S Paris-Dakar With Unknown Mileage Needs a Caring Owner’s Touch

This retro wonder calls rough terrain its home, and it holds a legendary reputation among ADV lovers and collectors alike.
The 1985 BMW R 80 G/S Paris-Dakar pictured above this paragraph had stayed with the original owner up until 2021, and it comes equipped with hard-sided Krauser panniers, Kenda tires and a modern battery. Unfortunately, there’s no way of knowing the bike’s total mileage, because its five-digit counter stopped working shortly after the current owner’s acquisition.
We do, however, know that Motorrad’s dual-sport predator has covered approximately 20k (32,000 km) miles before this occurrence. For its front brake to perform as well as it did nearly forty years ago, the motorcycle’s Brembo caliper was refurbished in May of last year. Within its duplex cradle frame, the R 80 G/S Paris-Dakar hosts an air-cooled 798cc boxer-twin mill, which is linked to a dry single-plate clutch and a five-speed gearbox.
Featuring dual 32 mm (1.3 inches) Bing carburetors and a total of four pushrod-operated valves, the engine is good for up to 50 hp at 6,500 rpm. In the vicinity of 5,000 spins per minute, a peak torque output figure of 41 pound-feet (56 Nm) will be generated at the crankshaft. With these digits at its disposal, Bavaria’s rugged specimen is able to reach a top speed of 102 mph (164 kph).
The entire structure is perched on leading-axle telescopic forks with black rubber gaiters and a single shock absorber mounted on the right-hand side of the rear wheel. Stopping power hails from a drilled 260 mm (10.2 inches) brake rotor up front and a traditional drum unit measuring 200 mm (7.9 inches) on the other end.
If you were to browse through the live listings on Bring a Trailer right now, you’d find that BMW’s old-school icon is preparing to change hands for a second time. There are currently four days separating us from the auctioning deadline (May 4), and the top bidder is ready to spend just north of eight grand on this ‘85 MY R 80 G/S.
