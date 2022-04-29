Like-New 2007 Ducati Monster S4R Wears More Snazzy Add-Ons Than You Can Count

People who claim that money doesn’t buy happiness have obviously never had the pleasure of riding a Ducati Monster.
This superb Ducati Monster S4R traces its origin to the 2007 model-year, and it flaunts a multitude of aftermarket goodies installed by the previous owner. For instance, you will find a SpeedyMoto dry clutch replacing the OEM item, as well as a complete Arrow exhaust that terminates in dual carbon fiber mufflers.
In the cockpit, the stallion comes equipped with adjustable control levers, bar-end mirrors, and a set of handlebar riser spacers. Additionally, a rear fender eliminator kit can be seen at the opposite pole, and the fuel tank is adorned with a carbon protector from Ducati Performance.
Earlier this year, Bologna’s gladiator received a brand-new battery and fresh timing belts, while its Marchesini hoops have been enshrouded in Continental ContiMotion rubber showing 2020 date codes. The S4R comes equipped with a liquid-cooled Testastretta L-twin powerplant, featuring eight desmodromic valves, Marelli fuel injection hardware, and a displacement of 998cc.
When the crankshaft spins at 9,500 rpm, the DOHC engine will deliver 130 untamed ponies to a six-speed transmission with straight-cut gears. In the region of 7,500 revs per minute, you’ll be experiencing a crushing torque output figure of 77 pound-feet (104 Nm). This force allows the Monster to sprint from zero to 60 mph in 3.1 spine-tingling seconds before topping out at 161 mph (259 kph).
Suspension duties are taken good care of thanks to 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down Showa forks and a fully-adjustable Sachs monoshock with progressive linkage. Finally, braking comes from 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and four-piston Brembo calipers up front, while the rear wheel is brought to a halt by a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) rotor and a two-piston caliper.
As you’re reading this, Ducati’s beastly showstopper is making its way to the auction block on Bring a Trailer! If you’d like to see it parked in your garage, then you ought to register your bids at no reserve by May 2, as that’s when the auctioning deadline will be reached. Currently, a mere 5,500 bucks would be enough to make you the top bidder.
