Chrysler 300C "Way of the Widebody" Rendering Looks Like a JDM Muscle Sedan

The very thing that makes luxury cars interesting when new - features and technology - are also their Achilles heel. It's why the BMW 7 Series or Mercedes S-Class can depreciate to less than 10% of their original value. Also, it could be why Dodge is more interesting than Chrysler, though that does sound like an oversimplification.
We feel like the first-gen Chrysler 300 models are underrated. Yeah, having all that chrome doesn't age well, and the build quality feels like it's been rushed slightly. But it's got so many interesting features, from the kind of engines you really don't see in sedans these days to the tortoiseshell finish on the steering wheel and shifter. And the overall design is fantastic, thanks in part to Ralph Gilles.
With about 18 years past since the 300 got shown as a concept (production started in 2004), it's approaching the era when it can be considered a modern classic. And so, we want to share a rendering exploring the crazy things which can be done with the 300C. Namely, it's a widebody kit in the style perfected by Japanese tuning houses in the 1990s and 2000s.
And although it may seem random at first, there's actually a good reason for this, as Japan is one of the few places where the 300C is cool. You see, the first-gen model was also built in Austria, thanks to the partnership with a certain German luxury carmaker. But neither the Chrysler model nor the Lancia version that followed is really interesting by the standards of the Europeans.
However, was offered both the sedan and a 300C Touring, which is a wagon like the Dodge Magnum, and not to be confused with the American Touring trim level. We've seen lots of lowered models at tuning shows, and if local shops had the kind of money they did twenty years ago, we'd undoubtedly have a 300C race car somewhere.
The 3D rendering by Rostislav Prokop is a lot like the old extreme widebody kits for Supras and Silvias. The sedan is glued to the ground on insane skirts, while Hemi was given extra breathing room with a scoop and meshed grille inserts. The rear, meanwhile, sports window louvers and way too many exhaust tips.
With about 18 years past since the 300 got shown as a concept (production started in 2004), it's approaching the era when it can be considered a modern classic. And so, we want to share a rendering exploring the crazy things which can be done with the 300C. Namely, it's a widebody kit in the style perfected by Japanese tuning houses in the 1990s and 2000s.
And although it may seem random at first, there's actually a good reason for this, as Japan is one of the few places where the 300C is cool. You see, the first-gen model was also built in Austria, thanks to the partnership with a certain German luxury carmaker. But neither the Chrysler model nor the Lancia version that followed is really interesting by the standards of the Europeans.
However, was offered both the sedan and a 300C Touring, which is a wagon like the Dodge Magnum, and not to be confused with the American Touring trim level. We've seen lots of lowered models at tuning shows, and if local shops had the kind of money they did twenty years ago, we'd undoubtedly have a 300C race car somewhere.
The 3D rendering by Rostislav Prokop is a lot like the old extreme widebody kits for Supras and Silvias. The sedan is glued to the ground on insane skirts, while Hemi was given extra breathing room with a scoop and meshed grille inserts. The rear, meanwhile, sports window louvers and way too many exhaust tips.