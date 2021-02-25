2021 Dodge Charger Coupe "General Lee" Looks Like a Confusing Abomination

5 Dodge Charger "Mopar Wagon" Looks Like a Hemi Hauler in Polished Rendering

We're not supposed to drive big V8 muscle cars like the Charger and Challenger Hellcats. They're inefficient and loud. But have you noticed how everything in Cyberpunk 2077 looks like a boxy muscle car? Yeah, it's an ominous sign, and Dodge may have already designed the car of the future... in the late 1960s. 9 photos



Perhaps taking advantage of this confusion, rendering artist Rostislav Prokop has created this mashup of cars. Basically, it's a modern-day Charger "General Lee" with the body being a modified Challenger. The middle section is quite "stock," but it does receive graphics and a Charger-like door crease. At the front, we see a widebody conversion and the front end of the sedan model, which has U-shaped headlights connected to the grille. The hood and lower bumper resemble those of the



Finally, we arrive at what is perhaps the most interesting part of the conversion, the rear. Here, we see a long taillight unit integrated into the trunk. Also, the C-pillars have been changed and match those of the classic Charger muscle cars. If it wasn't for the diffuser and air vents in the bumper, this would be a fitting modern tribute to the 1969-1970 icon. We'd say that the roof flag is a bad idea, but Japanese license plates and JDM-style wheels are more likely to offend Dodge fans.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rostislav Prokop (@rostislav_prokop) The Dodge lineup of models also has a confusing little quirk. And no, we're not talking about the lack of SUVs or the fact that all their cars are guzzlers. The actual difficulty comes from the Challenger and Charger both having classic car names that start with the same letter. Whereas the former is a four-door sedan, related to the Chrylser 300 family, the latter is a muscle car with lines straight out of 1969. Wait... it's the other way around, right?