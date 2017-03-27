autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Chinese Rolls-Royce/Bentley Mashup is One of The Coolest-Looking Car Clones Ever

 
27 Mar 2017, 7:22 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
No matter your personal preference in automotive luxury, there is no denying that the two biggest kahunas in this part of the car industry are, without a doubt, Rolls-Royce and Bentley.
The people in charge of a momentarily mysterious Chinese carmaker probably think the same, which is why the camouflaged vehicle in the adjacent photo gallery looks like a mix between a Rolls-Royce Phantom and a Bentley Mulsanne.

The spy photographers who were lucky enough to spot the prototype while testing in the coldest regions of Norther Sweden aren't sure what kind of car it is, but they are pretty adamant that it's definitely too short and too narrow to be a luxury brand model.

Geely used to build a Phantom copy called the Geely GE back in the day, a model which was rebranded as the Geely Emgrand GE between 2010 and 2014, when it went out of production. There is a good chance that this prototype is a Geely as well, especially since the carmaker is currently pushing for a global presence and the car was spotted in Europe.

That said, we're not so sure that BMW and Volkswagen, the owners of Rolls-Royce and Bentley, would be too happy with the production model running around on European roads and being available in European showrooms.

Despite having the potential to be banned from selling on Western markets, we think the Rolls/Bentley four-wheeled thingamajig our spy photogs captured on camera looks awesome.

We don't have any reference points apart from the approximate size of the two passengers, but it looks like it's about as long as a Volkswagen Passat, if not slightly shorter. This fact, along with its possible low price would make it kind of impossible for its customers to cross-shop it with a real Bentley or a Rolls. In other words, there's a pretty good chance that we will be seeing more of this funky Chinese clone in the following months.

Editor's note:

Some publications say that the car in the photos is actually a prototype for the Kortezh, the upcoming luxury limo made for Russia's president, Vladimir Putin. Previous mock-ups for the car look pretty different, though, so we're not yet buying into that posibility.
China Rolls-Royce Bentley Rolls-Royce Phantom Bentley Mulsanne copycat spyshots
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78