BAR 01 Formula 1 Racing Car Listed For Sale, Engine Not Included

When V10s were all the rage in Formula 1, a small team going by the name of British American Racing got in the biz starting with the 1999 season. BAR eventually turned into Lucky Strike BAR Honda, then Honda F1, then Brawn GP. Following that magical 2009 season, including Jenson Button’s winning streak, Mercedes
nabbed the team, and the rest, as they say, is history in the making.
But it all started in 1999, with the British American Racing BAR 01. It wasn’t a competitive car this, not even in the hands of Jacques Villeneuve. But for what it wasn’t on the track, the BAR 01 holds a special place in Formula 1 history. The pictured single-seater never went racing, though. Built to the specs of the real deal, chassis number 001/SC-02 is actually a show car.
Located in Montreal, Canada, and offered for sale by Motorcarlease
, the iconic machine “comes with all 4 OZ race mags wheels and Bridgestone Potenza tires.”
The lot further includes an original steering wheel, carbon ceramic brakes and calipers, as well as a plenty of F1-spec carbon fiber.
What it doesn’t include, however, is the engine, transmission, and pedals. Indeed, not even the pedals. It was made by British American Racing for advertising purposes, so who cares anyway? As the Canadian dealership highlights, the non-functional BAR 01 “would make a great addition to any collection or can be used as a great show piece.”
It would look great in my living room, no doubt about it. In my dream living room, to be more specific.
Motorcarlease doesn’t give a price for this showpiece, but the chances are that the company expects someone to pony up a bundle of cash for it. Think four zeros, that kind of money. By comparison, Jenson Button’s BAR Honda 006
sold for £60k some years ago. And yes, that car is also missing its V10.
If it were to have an engine, the BAR 01 would’ve been gifted with an FB01 unit produced by Dutch outfit Supertec. Depending on who you ask, the 3.0-liter naturally aspirated V10 is good for 780 PS at a screaming 15,800 rpm. The 1.6-liter V6 turbo era, by comparison, is limited to 15,000 rpm.