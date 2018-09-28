BMW Updates Cockpit Infotainment System, to Show it in Paris

4 Chevrolet Says Its Truck Bed Is Better Than Ford's, Makes A Video About It

3 19-Year-Old Dies After Playing Chicken With California Highway Patrol

2 2019 Chevrolet Silverado Debuts in Texas, Gets Trail Boss Trim Level

More on this:

Chevy Silverado High Country Is the Same Wolf in the Same Sheep’s Clothing

The State Fair of Texas is in full swing at Fair Park, in Dallas, and what better opportunity for producers of pickup trucks and large SUVs to present their newest ideas and contraptions? 14 photos



The model is the first of a series of four the carmaker will be showing throughout the fall, the others being the Silverado LTZ concept, Silverado RST Off Road and Silverado RST Street. All pack a wide range of upgrades, starting with new performance parts and ending with visual enhancements.



The changes for the car currently on display in Dallas include a two-inch suspension lift, new Brembo brakes, new exhaust and air intake systems. For the interior, a lockable storage box has been added for the center console, as was an infotainment system for the rear seats.



“We know every truck customer is unique, which is why the Silverado offers eight trims, each with a different combination of technology, performance and design,” said at the unveiling Hugh Milne, marketing manager for the Silverado.



“We know every truck customer is unique, which is why the



The rest of the Silverado lineup to get this fall’s parts collection features pretty much the same modifications as the High Country, albeit with some



You can read all the details of the modifications made for the four cars in the document attached below.



All the four Silverado concepts will be shown together by Chevrolet at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the end of next month. For Chevy, the Dallas event represents the perfect opportunity to launch a host of new truck accessories and performance parts, especially for the Silverado 1500. And to better show potential customers what those options can do for the truck, enter the High Country concept.The model is the first of a series of four the carmaker will be showing throughout the fall, the others being the Silverado LTZ concept, Silverado RST Off Road and Silverado RST Street. All pack a wide range of upgrades, starting with new performance parts and ending with visual enhancements.The changes for the car currently on display in Dallas include a two-inch suspension lift, new Brembo brakes, new exhaust and air intake systems. For the interior, a lockable storage box has been added for the center console, as was an infotainment system for the rear seats.“We know every truck customer is unique, which is why the Silverado offers eight trims, each with a different combination of technology, performance and design,” said at the unveiling Hugh Milne, marketing manager for the Silverado.“We know every truck customer is unique, which is why the Silverado offers eight trims, each with a different combination of technology, performance and design.”The rest of the Silverado lineup to get this fall’s parts collection features pretty much the same modifications as the High Country, albeit with some notable differences here and there You can read all the details of the modifications made for the four cars in the document attached below.All the four Silverado concepts will be shown together by Chevrolet at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the end of next month.

load press release