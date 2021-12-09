3 Chevy Beast Concept Looks Ready to Eat Jeeps and Broncos at SEMA

Chevrolet Has Dropped "The Beast" Name for the Radical SEMA Concept, Reason Unknown

Even if Chevrolet will not call it The Beast anymore, the name made quite an impact on the brand’s fans. After all, it is cool, and thus we expect people to continue to refer to the concept as the “Chevy Beast,” at least for a while. We don’t know if Chevrolet wants to put this concept into production but, if they do, they sure have the audience’s attention. Chevrolet made quite a splash at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas last month with a radical concept that loosely resembles the fictional Warthog military reconnaissance armored vehicle from the Halo universe. Based on a short-bed Silverado, the concept was dubbed “The Beast” and the name has since grown in the hearts of Chevy fans. The concept not only looked like a beast but also had what it takes to be one. This includes the LT4 crate engine, a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 putting out 650 horsepower.As impressive as it was, Chevy Beast Concept was short-lived , and even if Chevrolet will ever build such a monster (finger crossed), it will most certainly not be called “The Beast” anymore. Its name even disappeared from all Chevrolet communication materials, being replaced with the less memorable “Chevy Off-Road Concept”. What is bizarre is that Chevrolet could not indicate a clear reason behind this memory-hole operation, being vague about the issue.According to Muscle Cars & Trucks , who first reported on the matter, a Chevrolet spokesperson sent the following statement:“We were recently approached by an entity objecting to our use of the Beast name. The team is evaluating alternatives for the Chevy LT4 crate engine off-road concept vehicle shown at SEMA 2021”.Although the statement might lead you to think of a copyright dispute, Chevrolet denied that this was the case. This led MC&T to believe the takedown has to do with the “devilish” character of the name. Nevertheless, directly confronted with this question, the Chevrolet spokesperson cut the conversation short with the classic “there’s nothing more to add at this time.”Even if Chevrolet will not call it The Beast anymore, the name made quite an impact on the brand’s fans. After all, it is cool, and thus we expect people to continue to refer to the concept as the “Chevy Beast,” at least for a while. We don’t know if Chevrolet wants to put this concept into production but, if they do, they sure have the audience’s attention.