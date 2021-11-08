Rich Rebuilds Taking the ICE-T to SEMA Show Was Almost as Fun as Being There

Rich Benoit told Alice Visby at the SEMA Show 2021 that the ICE-T project took two years of planning and building. If you are wondering who Visby is, she is the lady you can see in the image above and also a famous pornstar that visited the ICE-T stand. Visitors told Benoit they were really willing to see Leenda, his assistant, but Visby and the ICE-T did not let them leave with signs of disappointment.

13 photos