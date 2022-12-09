Chevrolet Corvair 95 Greenbrier Van Looks As Good as It Did in Its Heyday 60 Years Ago

Time stood still for this 1962 Chevy Corvair 95 Greenbrier, thanks to the loving care of its previous owners. Refurbished and refinished, the Greenbrier is trying to lure a new owner at an auction on Bring a Trailer.
The Corvair was revolutionary in many ways when it was launched, despite its bad fame, which inspired the “Unsafe at any speed” book. The rear-engine, rear-wheel-drive car was unique among American models, aiming at the Volkswagen Beetle’s success. Like the Beetle, the Corvair also got a van version, which had a longer 95-inch wheelbase that contributed to its name.
The Corvair Greenbrier never got to the fame of its contemporary Volkswagen Type 2. The air-cooled flat-six engine that powered the Greenbrier was also its weak spot and the origin of many reliability complaints. The Corvair Greenbrier career was cut short in 1965 as competing products from Ford (Econoline) and Chrysler (Dodge A100) proved more successful with a conventional water-cooled engine mounted between the front seats.
Over the years, the Chevy Corvair Greenbrier became a car collector staple. Be it as a passenger van or camper van, the old 95-er kept an undeniable charm, like many vehicles from the same era. This example we’ve found on Bring a Trailer was acquired by the seller in 2020 after a thorough refurbishment was done by its previous owner. This explains the good overall condition, which makes it a desirable vehicle.
The van got a replacement 2.7-liter engine sourced from a 1965 model. As opposed to the original 2.4-liter engine, this had more power, 95 instead of 80 horsepower. As you can see, it wasn’t exactly sporty, but it still delivered double the punch compared to the Volkswagen Type 2 of the time. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a bespoke Powerglide two-speed automatic transaxle.
This beautiful Corvair Greenbrier on Bring a Trailer has had it with its current owner and is looking for somebody else to keep it company through the next 60 years. Considering this is a no-reserve sale, it’s sure to find one in the next four days. One interesting detail is that the seller of this van is a fervent Corvair fan who owned more than 100 Corvairs and still has more than 50 in his collection. We only know one person to go by this description: Reuben Ezekiel, a famous Corvair collector, but we cannot confirm that he is the one that goes by the handle Stinger17 on BaT.
