Chevrolet Colorado Gets Quick CGI Redesign, 2023 Model Outshines It

Butch would be the word of choice for the front-end styling, which is more Silverado than Colorado. The red tow hooks and black grille contrast beautifully with the blue paintwork, but alas, this pickup is anything but a looker. Arguably the worst part of the rendering is the rear end. The choice of wheels comes in a close second, and the wheels appear lost in the wheel arches as well.Clearly not one of the artist's best renderings, the 'Rado in the clip below doesn't hold a candle to the real thing. General Motors often effs up in terms of exterior styling, but the 2023 model year Colorado is an exception. A much better-looking truck than its predecessor, the newcomer is built around – or on top – the 31XX-2 platform derived from the previous generation's 31XX.Nick Katcherian, chief engineer of mid-size pickup trucks at the biggest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit, says that his team had to redesign the front end of the frame to accommodate the 2.7-liter turbo four-cylinder engine featured across the board. A few bits and pieces out back are also new, and the middle section of the fully-boxed frame mostly carries over.Another big difference over its forerunner is the eight-speed automatic transmission. Following one too many reliability concerns and lawsuits over the original's transmission, it shouldn't come as a surprise that GM worked its magic on the eight-speed unit for MY23.The single biggest difference, however, is found under the hood. Gone are the naturally-aspirated I4 and V6 gassers – along with the Duramax-branded turbo diesel I4 – in favor of a force-fed gasoline mill derived from the L3B of the Silverado 1500. In the Colorado, the base tune comes with a unique regular production order code. The L2R is joined by two variants of the L3B, namely the standard tune and high-output variant. According to Chevrolet, the L2R is good for 237 horsepower at 5,600 revolutions per minute and 260 pound-feet (353 Nm) at 1,200 revolutions per minute on regular unleaded. 91-octane gas is also fine, but not required by design.Ste up to the mid-range 2.7L Turbo Plus, and you're getting 310 horsepower and 391 pound-feet (530 Nm) slightly higher in the RPM range (2,000). The 2.7L Turbo High-Output features the very same peak horsepower, although torque improved on the former tune to 430 pound-feet (583 Nm) at 3,000 spinnies.One engine in three guises instead of three different engines is a pretty interesting way of saving costs, and one that makes a lot of sense for both General Motors and prospective customers. Those in the market for a brand-new Colorado should also be aware that it's a capable midsizer, which promises a few more pounds in terms of maximum payload and trailering capacity.Towing favors the 2.7L Turbo Plus and 2.7L Turbo High-Output, with Chevy advertising 7,700 pounds (3,493 kilograms). Payload is the specialty of the WT and LT, which handle up to 1,684 pounds (764 kilograms).