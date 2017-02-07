autoevolution

Chevrolet Camaro SS vs Ford Focurs RS Track "Battle" Gets Extremely Tight

 
7 Feb 2017, 16:53 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Until last year, a discussion involving a track battle between a Chevrolet Camaro SS and a Ford involved the GT badge of the Mustang. However, now that Ford Performance has welcomed the third generation of the Focus RS, the time has come to see if the hot hatch can replace the pony in a time attack that also involves the said Chevy.
The two weren't involved in a fight that saw them lapping the track at the same time, as we're dealing with a battle of the numbers here. Motorsport Magazine recently unleashed a 2016 Camaro SS on the Magny-Cours, with the French track having previously hosted a Ford Focus RS sprint.

We won't ruin the fun delivered by this video by dropping the lap times of the two go-fast machines here, with the figures being delivered in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

Interestingly, the list of lap times shown in the video also involves the five-oh incarnation of the Mustang, but there are at least two things we need to mention here.

To be more precise, we'd be curious to check out the Magny-Cours times of the Shelby GT350 and, of course, the chronograph performance of the 2018 Mustang GT.

As for the V8-animated sixth-gen Camaro seen here, we're dealing with an example that matches the Corvette-borrowed 6.2-liter V8 with an eight-speed automatic tranny.

Since we're talking about a muscle car such as this Chevy and the Drift Mode wielding Focus RS, we obviously also need to see some sideways action. Thankfully, the piece of footage at the bottom of the page doesn't fail to deliver when it comes to sideways shenanigans.

As such, the final piece of the clip is dedicated to showing what happens when the driver of the Camaro SS decides to throw the chronograph out the window and play the tail-out game.

chevrolet camaro ss Chevrolet muscle car v8
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our CHEVROLET Testdrives:

CHEVROLET Camaro SS Convertible 72
2015 Chevrolet Colorado71
2015 Chevrolet Trax62
2014 CHEVROLET Camaro RS Convertible73
CHEVROLET SS81
2014 CHEVROLET Corvette Stingray 87