Chevrolet Camaro SS vs Ford Focurs RS Track "Battle" Gets Extremely Tight

The two weren't involved in a fight that saw them lapping the track at the same time, as we're dealing with a battle of the numbers here. Motorsport Magazine recently unleashed a 2016 Camaro SS on the Magny-Cours, with the French track having previously hosted a Ford Focus RS sprint.We won't ruin the fun delivered by this video by dropping the lap times of the two go-fast machines here, with the figures being delivered in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.Interestingly, the list of lap times shown in the video also involves the five-oh incarnation of the Mustang, but there are at least two things we need to mention here.To be more precise, we'd be curious to check out the Magny-Cours times of the Shelby GT350 and, of course, the chronograph performance of the 2018 Mustang GT As for the V8-animated sixth-gen Camaro seen here, we're dealing with an example that matches the Corvette-borrowed 6.2-liter V8 with an eight-speed automatic tranny.Since we're talking about a muscle car such as this Chevy and the Drift Mode wielding Focus RS , we obviously also need to see some sideways action. Thankfully, the piece of footage at the bottom of the page doesn't fail to deliver when it comes to sideways shenanigans.As such, the final piece of the clip is dedicated to showing what happens when the driver of the Camaro SS decides to throw the chronograph out the window and play the tail-out game.