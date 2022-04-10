Check Out This POV Night Drive Video With the 2022 Rivian R1T, It Even Has 3D Audio

Have you ever thought about the 2022 Rivian R1T as your next truck? It’s an all-electric vehicle that comes with some impressive numbers and a lot of useful accessories that can make your life as a driver or adventurer a lot easier. Have a look at how it behaves during a rainy night.
The Rivian R1T is reaching more and more customers since the company has ramped up production. They can be seen all over the U.S., while even more pre-order holders expect their EV trucks to be delivered to them.
The unusual yet bold design could attract your attention too. It has a presence of its own. The two light bars at the front and rear give this truck an original aspect, but they provide some utility too. Yes, styling is important, but if you’d go off-road, an option that lights up the trail in a better way would be most welcomed. The lighting elements also turn green when charging, giving you an easier way to confirm that everything’s running smoothly.
The Rivian R1T has a 129-kWh battery, 835 HP, 908 lb-ft (1231 Nm) of torque, and it can reach 60 mph (96.5 kph) starting from 0 mph in just 3.3 seconds with the help of four electric motors for each wheel. A dual motor version will be available starting soon, that’ll also be cheaper.
Even though it’s a cool-looking all-electric truck, you should remember it weighs 7,137 lbs (3,237 kg). It has a towing capability of 11,000 lbs, but that’ll slash your range.
The Rivian R1T you’ll see in the POV night drive video down below is equipped with 20-inch wheels, the Adventure Pack, and the powered tonneau cover. The truck costs almost $95,000, but you must remember prices have been increased recently for new orders because of the rising cost of batteries and other supply chain problems.
If you want to enjoy the 3D audio recorded by YouTuber MilesPerHr, then use your headphones. Enjoy!
