Chaotic Martian Feature Looks Like the Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Roof

A little more than a decade ago, Italian brand Ferrari entered the entertainment world with the opening of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, the first Prancing Horse-themed park. Covering an area of 86,000 square meters (926,000 square feet), it’s the place where you can find the mighty Formula Rossa, the world's fastest rollercoaster, which takes tourists down its twisty tracks to speeds of up to 240 kph (149 mph) in just 4.9 seconds.

6 photos