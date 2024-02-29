Challenger Muscle Car Dodges the Traditional Look, Gets Possessed by the Bosozoku Spirit

There was a short time when we didn't know when Dodge would pick a fight with the latest generation Ford Mustang after the demise of the Challenger at the end of 2023.
However, the Stellantis-owned brand recently stepped forward and announced the unveiling of the all-new muscle car on March 5. Set to wear the Charger (Daytona?) moniker, it will feature a new construction and will launch with electric power first, with a few gasoline-fed models said to join the lineup.
But why mention the Ford Mustang as its sole rival? Because General Motors pulled the plug on the Chevrolet Camaro back in December, too, and it is yet unknown when it will return to the muscle car segment. Some say it might adopt the EV recipe, too, whereas others believe it will pledge allegiance to internal combustion units. Only a handful of people know the answer, and they're all involved in its development.
While Dodge is putting the final touches on its brand-new muscle car, several owners of the discontinued Challenger keep modifying theirs. Case in point, meet another tuned Dodge Challenger, which came via @rohanawheels on Instagram. The reason is the RFG5 Trinity alloy set equipping it. The wheels are available in several configurations, with multiple finishes, and in diameters ranging from 18 to 24 inches, starting at $1,500 per wheel.
We can see why certain people would like the looks of this Dodge Challenger, as it's not every day that we get to see one equipped with a wide body kit and large wheels, but overall, we're not fans of the styling. Call us old, but we think all muscle cars look better stock, and the only modifications should revolve around the wheels and power alongside the exhaust system, perhaps joined by a pair of bucket seats and a roll cage. Everything else should stay the same.
This applies not only to the Dodge Challenger but also to its main rivals from Ford and Chevrolet, namely the Mustang and Camaro, respectively. There aren't many add-ons that make them look smooth. On top of that, less is always more in the tuning world, so our ideal muscly model would look almost bone-stock and have a jaw-dropping amount of power on tap. What would your perfect recipe be?
Mind you, this is not the only modification of this rather old muscle car, which seems to have been inspired by Japan's Bosozoku trend. It features bolt-on fender flares that Liberty Walk would certainly approve of, fat side skirts, a big apron up front, and a ducktail spoiler. It also has window tint, ceramic coating, and a few other gizmos that contribute to its fresh stance, including a revised suspension that's likely air-adjustable.
