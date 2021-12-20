GRID Legends Shapes Up to Be a Great Arcade Racer with Few Compromises

Cargo Aircraft Destroys Target Using a Game-Changing New Capability - a First for USAF

The U.S. Air Force is one step closer to implementing a game-changing capability that will ensure its combat superiority – the recent live fire test that concluded the flights' demonstrations of this groundbreaking program confirmed that USAF’s cargo airplanes are now officially deadlier, capable of destroying multiple targets. 6 photos



Similarly, this modern airborne weapon delivery system allows missiles to be dropped from cargo aircraft in a palletized deployment box under a parachute.



The program was developed in record time, going from concept to the first flight test in only ten months. The first live-fire demonstration, recently carried out, was a successful culmination. For the first time, an



The Rapid Dragon deployment system was then dropped over a specific area in the Gulf of Mexico with a parachute. The missile safely separated from the box, deployed its wings and tail, started its engine, then went straight for the target, which got destroyed upon impact.



The mighty MC-130J is a multimission tanker that can carry up to 42,000 lbs (19,000 kg) of cargo at an altitude of 28,000 feet (8,534 m). The G-11 parachutes, typically used for cargo deployment, were used for munitions airdrop operations for the first time during this program. But the MC-130J won’t be the only one to deploy the Rapid Dragon system. Next spring, a new live-fire test will be conducted by a C-17 to prove the system’s compatibility with any



