MC-130J Air Commando Banks Right Into Epic Shot Over Stunning New South Wales

New South Wales is a state on the East Coast of Australia and, as with all things Australian, a place of great wonders, both natural and man-made, from the Outback deserts to the West to Sydney to the East. For most of us, it’s the place a great deal of wallpapers we use on our screens show.
The main pic of this piece (click photo to enlarge) is wallpaper material as well, and a perfect fit for our Photo of the Day section. It was taken by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson at the beginning of the month, and published by the U.S. Air Force (USAF) last week.
The photo shows an unspecified portion of the New South Wales shore, the blue water that gently strokes it and the blue sky that hangs over it, but also a massive transport/tanker airplane, banking right into the scenery as if it belongs there.
The massive airplane was captured in this stance as it took part in a joint USAF-RAAF (Royal Australian Air Force) exercise, Teak Action 21. It may be the same one we’ve seen earlier in the month, putting on a show for the airmen of the two countries.
To be honest, in whatever posture or scenery the MC-130J Air Commando II is seen, it sure is an impressive sight. Derived from the C-130, this winged machine came to be in 2011 at the hands of Lockheed Martin.
It is powered by four Rolls-Royce turboprop engines that develop 4,591 shaft horsepower of thrust, and can fly for as much as 3,000 miles (4,800 km) on a single outing.
The thing was specifically designed to carry heavy loads, being officially designated as multimission combat transport/special operations tanker. With a take-off weight of 64,000 pounds (74,400 kg), the airplane can move a 42,000 pounds payload (19,000 kg) at an altitude of 28,000 feet (8.5 km).
