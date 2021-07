MC-130J Air Commando Banks Right Into Epic Shot Over Stunning New South Wales

The main pic of this piece (click photo to enlarge) is wallpaper material as well, and a perfect fit for our Photo of the Day section. It was taken by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson at the beginning of the month, and published by the U.S. Air Force ( USAF ) last week.The photo shows an unspecified portion of the New South Wales shore, the blue water that gently strokes it and the blue sky that hangs over it, but also a massive transport/tanker airplane, banking right into the scenery as if it belongs there.The massive airplane was captured in this stance as it took part in a joint USAF-RAAF (Royal Australian Air Force) exercise, Teak Action 21. It may be the same one we’ve seen earlier in the month, putting on a show for the airmen of the two countries.To be honest, in whatever posture or scenery the MC-130J Air Commando II is seen, it sure is an impressive sight. Derived from the C-130 , this winged machine came to be in 2011 at the hands of Lockheed Martin.It is powered by four Rolls-Royce turboprop engines that develop 4,591 shaft horsepower of thrust, and can fly for as much as 3,000 miles (4,800 km) on a single outing.The thing was specifically designed to carry heavy loads, being officially designated as multimission combat transport/special operations tanker. With a take-off weight of 64,000 pounds (74,400 kg), the airplane can move a 42,000 pounds payload (19,000 kg) at an altitude of 28,000 feet (8.5 km).