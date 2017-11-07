Care for a 1980 Audi R8? How About a 1950 Bugatti Chiron Then?

It's fascinating to look at today's cars and realize that twenty or thirty years later the supercar you're now drooling in front of will look completely outdated.

This isn't just a great and very original idea, but the images are also very well executed and will definitely have you scratching your head while staring in disbelief. We sure would like to see more of these, even though we imagine there's a lot of work involved. It's something our minds can't actually conceive even though we've seen it happen to the poster cars of our youth. That's just how things go and very few of an era's designs manage to capture that timeless essence that keeps them relevant indefinitely.The reason why we find it so hard to believe is that it happens slowly, step by step. It's like trying to watch the grass grow as opposed to leaving home for one month and returning to an outgrown lawn. You don't see the difference unless you skip a lengthier period.Take the Volkswagen Golf , for example. The German hatchback has received tons of flak for being extremely conservative from one generation to another. But put the Mark I next to the Mark 7.5, and it's hard to believe you're looking at the same model.These obvious discrepancies have long incited designers to take an older model and give it a modern makeover. But how about doing things the other way around? Sure, it makes no sense for anyone working at a car company, but it could yield some spectacular results if undertaken by somebody as a personal project.Enter Jennings Motor Group , a UK-based automotive online store selling parts and accessories. The website published a series of seven retro versions of modern cars, and looking at them is a little mindbending.Some are less spectacular than others - like the Ford Mustang, for example, given how the mashup is made with an older generation of the same model - but then there are the ones like the Audi R8 with influences from the classic '80s Quattro model, or the Bugatti Chiron styled like a Volkswagen Beetle.This isn't just a great and very original idea, but the images are also very well executed and will definitely have you scratching your head while staring in disbelief. We sure would like to see more of these, even though we imagine there's a lot of work involved.