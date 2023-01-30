Car Enthusiast Jay Leno Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Riding Motorcycles Despite Recent Crash

There is a famous quote online attributed to Charles Bukowski that reads "find what you love and let it kill you." While the origin of the quote does not seem to be from the famous poet, Jay Leno seems to take it at heart when it comes to his passion for everything on wheels.
Because just earlier this month, the famous former TV host and comedian was involved in a motorcycle accident. Yes, besides the fire incident from November.
The famous car collector revealed the new accident in a recent interview and shared he didn't want to make a big deal out of it, given how big the coverage was around his first incident this past November.
But, although he was not very successful with vintage vehicles (the fire started as he was working on his 1907 White Model G steam car), Leno has no interest in slowing down.
Although the comedian gets a lot of suggestions to stop riding motorcycles, he simply refuses. And he proves once again that age is just a number. Because at 72 years old, he still wants to enjoy life just as he did prior to the last two incidents.
He even joked to TMZ, "when you're 72, crashing a motorcycle is better than slipping in a walk-in bathtub" and that "once men get past the age of 40, you can't teach them anything!"
According to Leno, at the moment of the crash, he was testing a 1940 Indian motorcycle, and he explained that he "turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it. So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike. The bike kept going, and you know how that works out.”
That left him with several broken bones, including a broken collarbone, two broken ribs, and cracked kneecaps. But things didn’t seem so bad initially, because he was even able to drive himself to the doctor.
The news of his most recent incident came just before CNBC revealed that they will be canceling Leno's car-related television series, Jay Leno's Garage. There, he talked about the cars he owned, celebrity cars, and even more peculiar builds. The show had been on the air for seven seasons, the first one premiering in 2015. The last one ended in October 2022, with the appearance of President Joe Biden.
The motorcycle he was riding at the moment of the accident reportedly crashed into a building, but he took it at his famous Burbank garage and plans on fixing it, according to his statement for the same outlet. If he's not planning on stopping any time soon, we hope he'll have better luck with vintage vehicles in the future.
The famous car collector revealed the new accident in a recent interview and shared he didn't want to make a big deal out of it, given how big the coverage was around his first incident this past November.
But, although he was not very successful with vintage vehicles (the fire started as he was working on his 1907 White Model G steam car), Leno has no interest in slowing down.
Although the comedian gets a lot of suggestions to stop riding motorcycles, he simply refuses. And he proves once again that age is just a number. Because at 72 years old, he still wants to enjoy life just as he did prior to the last two incidents.
He even joked to TMZ, "when you're 72, crashing a motorcycle is better than slipping in a walk-in bathtub" and that "once men get past the age of 40, you can't teach them anything!"
According to Leno, at the moment of the crash, he was testing a 1940 Indian motorcycle, and he explained that he "turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it. So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike. The bike kept going, and you know how that works out.”
That left him with several broken bones, including a broken collarbone, two broken ribs, and cracked kneecaps. But things didn’t seem so bad initially, because he was even able to drive himself to the doctor.
The news of his most recent incident came just before CNBC revealed that they will be canceling Leno's car-related television series, Jay Leno's Garage. There, he talked about the cars he owned, celebrity cars, and even more peculiar builds. The show had been on the air for seven seasons, the first one premiering in 2015. The last one ended in October 2022, with the appearance of President Joe Biden.
The motorcycle he was riding at the moment of the accident reportedly crashed into a building, but he took it at his famous Burbank garage and plans on fixing it, according to his statement for the same outlet. If he's not planning on stopping any time soon, we hope he'll have better luck with vintage vehicles in the future.