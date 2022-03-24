Can You Build an Intake With Parts From a Hardware Store? That's a Definite Maybe

People would not attempt any DIY work if there were no hardware stores everywhere. Fortunately, almost every country in the world has hardware stores, and most of them have things that fit in cars, as well. With that kind of coincidence, many have worked on their cars with more than tools from the hardware store.
Many years ago, when the family car had issues with an old hose that we could not find a replacement for at the time, I went to a hardware store and bought a piece of pipe. It was fitted inside two new hoses that I acquired from an auto parts store that had parts for other vehicles, got two new hose clamps, and then watched my dad piece it all together. It worked, but we were lucky.
Nowadays, hardware stores across any country will have the occasional automotive DIY enthusiast around, and they will look for things more than what is on the aisle that is meant for vehicle owners.
Evidently, fitting parts from a hardware store to a car will void your warranty, but the idea is sound if you know what you are doing and are in need of a repair while you are on the road.
It also works if you require getting something fixed quickly and power tape just does not cut it anymore, or if nobody makes the part that you are looking for. However, it could be a matter as simple as a missing bolt, which may be found at the hardware store. Not all bolts are made equal, though.
Now, it is important to point out that not everything sold at the hardware store is meant to be used in a vehicle. In fact, many of the products sold there are not meant to be used in vehicles at all, so use your judgment and common sense.
You need to be aware that plastic parts may not withstand the temperatures in an engine bay, or bolts may not be strong enough for automotive use.
Never attempt to replace critical parts on your vehicle with ones from the hardware store, get new ones instead. If money or availability is an issue, ask for help on a brand-specific forum, maybe someone has the part you are looking for and is willing to part ways with it (pun intended) for a low price.
Donut Media made an interesting video on building an intake with hardware store parts. A visit to Home Depot was enough to secure everything they needed to install an aftermarket air filter on an FA20 boxer engine. Watch the video below to see how it worked for them. Does anyone want Home Depot Motorsport stickers?
